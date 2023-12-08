Vertcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,216.27 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $22,216.27 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,222.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00175291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.67 or 0.00571366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.29 or 0.00394121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00121730 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,241,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

