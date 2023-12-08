Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 66.06% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Vince Stock Down 3.2 %

VNCE stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Vince has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vince stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vince as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

