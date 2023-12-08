Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 66.06% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Vince Price Performance

Shares of VNCE opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Vince has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vince stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Vince at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

