Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 66.06% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Vince Stock Down 3.2 %

VNCE opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Vince has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Institutional Trading of Vince

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.65% of Vince worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

