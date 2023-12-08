Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.02

Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.02 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 25.35 ($0.32). Walker Crips Group shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 57,681 shares.

Walker Crips Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

