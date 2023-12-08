WAX (WAXP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.41 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $233.44 million and $11.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,093,663,273 coins and its circulating supply is 3,383,585,457 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,093,297,388.926033 with 3,383,219,576.624305 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06762796 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $15,118,745.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

