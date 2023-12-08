WAXE (WAXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, WAXE has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $73,339.16 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for about $68.25 or 0.00154330 BTC on major exchanges.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

