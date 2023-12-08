Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 15,975,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,165,746. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

