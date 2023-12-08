West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Down 1.4%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

West African Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso.

