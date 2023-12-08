Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Shares Up 1.4%

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.14. 8,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 4,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.94.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.
