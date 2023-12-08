Wexford Capital LP Buys 9,578 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 736.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $230.88. The stock had a trading volume of 503,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.