Wexford Capital LP Has $2.86 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.52. 411,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,327. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

