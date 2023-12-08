WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 20,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 196,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

WH Ireland Group Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.40.

About WH Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides investment management solutions and financial advisory services to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.