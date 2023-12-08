Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whitestone REIT and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $145.85 million 3.92 $35.27 million $0.75 15.38 CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.18 7.69

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67 CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Whitestone REIT and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Whitestone REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Whitestone REIT pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 26.03% 8.80% 3.38% CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.6 billion as at 31 July 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust. CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 21 properties in Singapore, two properties in Frankfurt, Germany, and three properties in Sydney, Australia with a total property value of S$24.2 billion based on valuations of its proportionate interests in the portfolio as at 31 December 2022. CICT is managed by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, a leading global real estate investment manager with a strong Asia foothold.

