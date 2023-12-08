Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Shares Up 3.8%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 1,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 5%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

