William M. Rusty Rush Sells 85,128 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after buying an additional 1,220,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after buying an additional 744,310 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

