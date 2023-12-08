WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.90

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and traded as high as $43.79. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 296,013 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DON. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

