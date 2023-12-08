WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $221.86 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $221.86 million and $7.73 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00033318 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02218019 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

