Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0281 on Major Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and $167,191.03 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,101,649,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,101,577,109 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02780607 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,869.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

