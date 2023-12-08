Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.03

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 28076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Xinyi Glass Trading Down 8.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

