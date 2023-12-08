XYO Market Cap Reaches $85.91 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $85.91 million and $1.67 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,045.72 or 0.99949086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003435 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00631378 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,001,634.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

