Yorktown Ix Associates Llc Sells 24,441 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 24,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $418,429.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,087,363 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,654.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yorktown Ix Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 35,306 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $633,036.58.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 119,285 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $2,114,923.05.

On Monday, November 13th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METCB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.17. 38,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.