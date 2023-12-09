ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $711,319.87 and approximately $3.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00017425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,991.67 or 0.99991447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010286 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008412 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003468 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000711 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $90.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

