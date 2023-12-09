Acala Token (ACA) Price Up 16.3% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $65.33 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00017594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,002.74 or 1.00002184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010257 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07411324 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $6,023,268.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.