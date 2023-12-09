aelf Achieves Market Cap of $473.88 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 28% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $473.88 million and $24.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002223 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,504,996 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

