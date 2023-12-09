Aion Market Capitalization Hits $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,513.60 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00125914 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00035435 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00023907 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

