Algorand Trading Up 34.4% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $308.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00077083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003836 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,621,668 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

