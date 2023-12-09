American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 15,682 shares traded.

American Power Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

