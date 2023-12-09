American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 15,682 shares traded.
American Power Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
American Power Group Company Profile
American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Power Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.