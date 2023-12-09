Apollo Currency 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $294,333.02 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $294,333.02 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00074413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00024162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

