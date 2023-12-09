Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a negative net margin of 74.41%.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 18.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.88 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

