Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a negative net margin of 74.41%.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

