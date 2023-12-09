Arbitrum (ARB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $593.67 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $593.67 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.21591446 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 647 active market(s) with $475,128,743.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

