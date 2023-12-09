Ardor Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $108.39 million and $5.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00075414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003836 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

