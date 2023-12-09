Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $187.38 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $187.38 million and approximately $19.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002405 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001935 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002225 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002764 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,451,692 coins and its circulating supply is 177,451,576 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

