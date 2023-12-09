ASD (ASD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.62 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $33.36 million and $1.62 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00017602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,035.55 or 0.99995876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008286 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003464 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04938344 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,651,561.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

