Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $405.14 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $405.14 million and approximately $26.04 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,299,869,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,392,482,964 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

