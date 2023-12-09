Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $32.49 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.49 or 0.00074261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.88 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00024095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003836 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,791,978 coins and its circulating supply is 365,759,068 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

