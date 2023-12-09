Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.67 or 0.00017425 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $105.44 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,991.67 or 0.99991447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010286 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008412 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,105,437 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.73236249 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 383 active market(s) with $101,764,418.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

