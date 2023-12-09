Band Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $227.49 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003784 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $227.49 million and $13.70 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 141,160,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,760,243 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

