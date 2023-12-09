Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0466 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $275.43 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.45 or 0.05364327 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00074423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00024009 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,384,545 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,644,551 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.