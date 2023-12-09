Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $19.81 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $860.91 billion and approximately $19.81 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $44,001.78 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.88 or 0.00581522 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00118780 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00019230 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,565,281 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
