BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $459,623.62 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $459,623.62 and approximately $308,115.08 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00017745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,850.42 or 1.00074775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008370 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003481 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,031,270,498 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00002367 USD and is down -6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $283,768.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.