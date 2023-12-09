BitShares One Day Volume Reaches $223,142.38 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $16.10 million and $223,142.38 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002203 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001526 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

