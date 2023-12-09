Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.26)-($0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $465-466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.10 million. Braze also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.04)-($0.05) EPS.

Braze Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $54.09 on Friday. Braze has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.58.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $32,066.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $558,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,510,839.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $32,066.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,031 over the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 70.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

