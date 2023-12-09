Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $230.59 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,750 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.24% of Gilead Sciences worth $230,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 267,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,034. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.24.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

