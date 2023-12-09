Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CHI opened at $10.16 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
