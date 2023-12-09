Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CHI opened at $10.16 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 108,973 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 105,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 92,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,078,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 71,707 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.