Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Shares of CPZ opened at 14.53 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.17 and a 12-month high of 17.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of 14.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

