Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.24. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,917,615 shares.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

About Camber Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camber Energy by 86.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 64,317 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Camber Energy by 147.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.