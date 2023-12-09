Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.
Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Down 10.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$12.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.
About Canadian Spirit Resources
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.
