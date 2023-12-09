Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.92

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and traded as high as $41.22. Capgemini shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 55,790 shares changing hands.
Capgemini Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
